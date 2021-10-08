Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BLSTF stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33. Blackstone Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

