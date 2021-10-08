Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
BLSTF stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33. Blackstone Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
