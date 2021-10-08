Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading 1.9% Higher

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$47.78 and last traded at C$46.90. 257,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 287,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

