Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iBio in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $205.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -6.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iBio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iBio by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iBio by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iBio by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

