Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,153,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,779,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

