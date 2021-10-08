Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

