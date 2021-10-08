Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFFN stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

