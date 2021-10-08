CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 568,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 89,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,940 shares of company stock worth $471,585 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareCloud by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in CareCloud by 7.2% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in CareCloud by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CareCloud by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

