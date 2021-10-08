CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

