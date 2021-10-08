Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $205.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

