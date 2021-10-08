Carmignac Gestion Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,970 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Ozon were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ozon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Ozon stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.79. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,585. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

