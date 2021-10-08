Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier is benefiting from the growing momentum across its HVAC business. Also, a robust refrigeration business is driving top-line growth. Carrier is gaining strong traction in the transport refrigeration space, which is a positive. Further, Abound, which is performing well in the indoor environment, is likely to continue driving growth in recurring revenues. Also, improving order intake in the fire & safety segment remains a tailwind. Further, Carrier’s growing acquisitions are expanding its offerings, which is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, mounting acquisition related expenses remain headwinds. Also, supply-chain constraints, which are leading to a surge in logistics costs, are negatives. Further, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.53.

CARR stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

