Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 147,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

