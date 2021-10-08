Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have gained year to date. The stock has been witnessing momentum, thanks to the top and bottom line surprise reported in the past two quarters. In second-quarter 2021, sales and earnings also grew year over year on improved demand owing to store reopenings, accelerated vaccinations and easing of restrictions. Better marketing, enhanced pricing and robust product portfolio also aided results. The company lifted its 2021 view and issued an upbeat third-quarter view. Continued momentum in online demand, driven by expanded products, and new mobile app bode well. However, COVID-related costs for protective equipment and cleaning supplies are likely to affect third-quarter and 2021 results. High expenses, stemming from faster delivery from Asia, supply-chain disruptions and rising transportation costs act as deterrents.”

Shares of CRI stock opened at $93.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

