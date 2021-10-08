Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.12

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $285.27 million and approximately $56.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00142988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.05 or 0.99697217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.78 or 0.06516839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,395,072,174 coins and its circulating supply is 2,350,038,471 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

