Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $152,125.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $152,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

CSTL opened at $65.06 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 447.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 550.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 88.3% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

