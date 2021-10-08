Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Ricardo Pravda Sells 4,906 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $131.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

