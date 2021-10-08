Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.00. 56,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,959. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

