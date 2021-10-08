Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post $345.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.30 million and the lowest is $338.48 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

