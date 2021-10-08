Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $345.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.30 million and the lowest is $338.48 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE CBOE opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

