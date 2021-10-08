CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. CBTX has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CBTX by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CBTX by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CBTX by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 137.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

