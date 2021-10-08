Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

