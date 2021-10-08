Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Celcuity stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $252.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $20,903,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth about $3,959,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,130,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,661,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

