Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.83

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 160199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cellectis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cellectis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

