Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.59.

CELTF stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

