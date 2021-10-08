Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as low as C$9.27. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 835,331 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.4400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -9.64%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

