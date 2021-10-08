Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) PT Raised to GBX 320

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 160.32 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £409.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.60.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

