Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.80% of Central Pacific Financial worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.