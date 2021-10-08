Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $1.62 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $175.97 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002925 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00060634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00091710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.97 or 0.99950700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.86 or 0.06446262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,492,955 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

