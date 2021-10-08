Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.72. 21,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,607,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.
Several research firms recently commented on CENX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
