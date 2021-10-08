Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.72. 21,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,607,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Several research firms recently commented on CENX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

