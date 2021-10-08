Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.34.
Ceres Power Company Profile
