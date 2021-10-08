Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

