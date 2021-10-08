Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.64 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $120.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

