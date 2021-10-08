Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHTR. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $741.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $772.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

