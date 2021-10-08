Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Down 2.9%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $713.00 and last traded at $720.10. 3,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 974,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $741.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $823.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $772.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

