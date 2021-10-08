Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. 3,061,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,344. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $115.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.