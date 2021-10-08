Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $63.91 and last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 43198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.