Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 24.5% in September

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.64. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,229. Chemed has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.68 and its 200-day moving average is $473.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

