Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 1,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,135. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

