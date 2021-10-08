Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Chevron stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 609,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

