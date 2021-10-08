China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.64. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 13,778 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.