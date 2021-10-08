China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,306,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,817.0 days.

China Literature stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About China Literature

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

