Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of CD stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

