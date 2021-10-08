Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Down 25.1% in September

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 157,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

