Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LDSVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock remained flat at $$11,478.30 during trading on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $7,865.95 and a 52-week high of $12,046.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11,346.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10,202.39.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.