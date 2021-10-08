ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,363. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 366,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

