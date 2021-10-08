Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $270.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHDN. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $246.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

