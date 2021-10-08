CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average is $145.48. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

