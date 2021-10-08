CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $342,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,413,000 after purchasing an additional 236,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

