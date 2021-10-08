CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $371,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

