CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,278,100. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.