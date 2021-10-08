CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,755 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Perficient by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 226,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Perficient by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Perficient by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of PRFT opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $124.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.